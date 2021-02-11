 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shrimp and Mushroom Pasta with Creamy Herb Cheese Sauce

Shrimp and Mushroom Pasta with Creamy Herb Cheese Sauce

Recipe card for pasta
Photo courtesy Janet Ragan

(Cook’s note: “Family favorite! I always double this recipe!”)

1/2 to 1 lb. peeled, deveined raw shrimp

1 8-oz. package linguine or fettuccine

1/2 C. plus 2 T. butter or margarine

8 oz. fresh portobello mushrooms, sliced

2 cloves minced garlic

1 3-oz. package cream cheese

2 T. parsley

3/4 tsp. basil

2/3 C. boiling pasta water

Boil pasta until al dente. Reserve 2/3 C. pasta water.

In another pan, melt 2 T. butter and sauté mushrooms for about 3 minutes. Remove mushrooms. Place shrimp in that pan and cook for 4-6 minutes. Do not overcook shrimp. When the shrimp are almost cooked, add in the 1/2 C. butter and garlic. Stir well. When butter is melted, add cream cheese in chunks, herbs, and pasta water. Stir constantly until smooth. Serve with mushrooms over pasta.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News