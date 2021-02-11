Shrimp and Mushroom Pasta with Creamy Herb Cheese Sauce

(Cook’s note: “Family favorite! I always double this recipe!”)
1/2 to 1 lb. peeled, deveined raw shrimp
1 8-oz. package linguine or fettuccine
1/2 C. plus 2 T. butter or margarine
8 oz. fresh portobello mushrooms, sliced
2 cloves minced garlic
1 3-oz. package cream cheese
2 T. parsley
3/4 tsp. basil
2/3 C. boiling pasta water
Boil pasta until al dente. Reserve 2/3 C. pasta water.
In another pan, melt 2 T. butter and sauté mushrooms for about 3 minutes. Remove mushrooms. Place shrimp in that pan and cook for 4-6 minutes. Do not overcook shrimp. When the shrimp are almost cooked, add in the 1/2 C. butter and garlic. Stir well. When butter is melted, add cream cheese in chunks, herbs, and pasta water. Stir constantly until smooth. Serve with mushrooms over pasta.