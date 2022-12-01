 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Venison Pot Roast

2-3 lb. boneless venison roast

2 T. cooking oil

2/3 C. tomato juice

1/2 C. finely chopped onion

1/2 C. finely chopped carrot

2 tsp. beef bouillon

3 T. flour

1/2 C. sour cream or plain yogurt

Remove all fat from roast. In a 4- to 6-quart pot, brown meat in oil. Blot any remaining oil or fat. Add juice, onion, carrot and bouillon. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 1 1/2 to 2 hours until meat is tender. Remove meat. To make a sauce, add water to juices to equal 2 C. of liquid. Stir flour into sour cream or yogurt. Stir into juices in pot. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Season to taste. Serves 4-5.

