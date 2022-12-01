Venison Pot Roast

2-3 lb. boneless venison roast
2 T. cooking oil
2/3 C. tomato juice
1/2 C. finely chopped onion
1/2 C. finely chopped carrot
2 tsp. beef bouillon
3 T. flour
1/2 C. sour cream or plain yogurt
Remove all fat from roast. In a 4- to 6-quart pot, brown meat in oil. Blot any remaining oil or fat. Add juice, onion, carrot and bouillon. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 1 1/2 to 2 hours until meat is tender. Remove meat. To make a sauce, add water to juices to equal 2 C. of liquid. Stir flour into sour cream or yogurt. Stir into juices in pot. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Season to taste. Serves 4-5.