The return of warmer weather means the start of the most popular time of the year for grilling. People have a lot of options with their grilling, and commodity groups say beef and pork give grillers some variety.
Dave Zino, executive chef at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, says beef is a popular option for holiday get-togethers or relaxed, quiet meals.
“America has a love affair with beef and our farmers and ranchers fuel that passion,” he says. “Whether it’s a juicy burger, a thick-cut ribeye or a bunch of kabobs on the grill, nothing says ‘yum’ like beef. Beef is not only the perfect protein to grill during the big summer holidays such as Independence Day, it is also ideal during the week on a nondescript Tuesday or even a lazy Saturday afternoon.”
One tip Zino offers is to avoid pressing down on the meat on the grill to keep the flavorful juices.
Caitlin Mondelli, director of food and health communications at the NCBA, says beef is also a good source of lean protein, essential nutrients and vitamins.
“As a registered dietitian,” Mondelli says, “I’m confident recommending beef because of its high-quality protein and essential nutrients that support strong development and optimal health at all stages of life.”
Jason Menke, director of marketing communications with the National Pork Board, says pork is popular for grilling due to a number of factors, starting with the obvious one.
“Flavor,” he says. “Pork has a flavor profile completely different from the other animal proteins. It’s great on the grill with minimal seasoning, but it also takes rubs and marinades with different flavor profiles very well. Whether you want to marinate your pork chops in soy sauce, garlic and ginger for an Asian-inspired dinner, or season those ribs with an ancho chili pepper rub for a Tex-Mex fiesta, pork has the versatility to shine no matter what cuisine you’re in the mood for.”
Menke says the pork tenderloin and sirloin are certified “Heart Healthy” by the American Heart Association, meaning pork can be a healthy option that also provides a lot of flavor.