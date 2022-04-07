Angel Food Cake

In memory of Ethel Liter (Willene’s mother). “This was my mother’s recipe; she was born in 1913.”
1 pint of egg whites (room temperature)
2 tsp. cream of tartar
2 C. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tsp. vanilla
1/4 tsp. almond extract (optional)
1 1/2 C. cake flour
Sift cake flour, salt and sugar together four times. Beat egg whites until frothy; add cream of tartar and beat until stiff (when bowl is tipped they will not slide around). Then fold in dry ingredients. (You can use dough hooks from mixer or the old-fashioned wire egg beater.)
Adding about 1/4 of the flour and sugar mixture at a time, fold into mixture; continue until the sugar and flour mixture is all used. Add vanilla and almond extract; mix lightly and pour into an ungreased tube pan. Bake in a 375° oven for 35 minutes. Invert pan over a glass bottle to cool cake. To remove cooled cake from pan, run a knife around edges.