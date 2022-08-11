 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Blackberry Salad

fresh-blackberries
Photo by Benjamin Herrold

1 C. hot water

1, 3-oz. package black raspberry gelatin

1/3 C. sugar

People are also reading…

2 C. frozen blackberries, mashed

1 C. marshmallows (optional)

1, 4-oz. carton whipped topping

4 oz. cream cheese

Dissolve gelatin into hot water; add sugar and blackberries, mashing the berries. Add marshmallows, transfer to 9x13-inch baking dish and let set in refrigerator until thick. Beat cream cheese for 2-3 minutes, or until fluffy. Use a rubber spatula to fold in whipped topping until fully combined, then spread over set gelatin mixture.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News