Blackberry Salad

1 C. hot water
1, 3-oz. package black raspberry gelatin
1/3 C. sugar
People are also reading…
2 C. frozen blackberries, mashed
1 C. marshmallows (optional)
1, 4-oz. carton whipped topping
4 oz. cream cheese
Dissolve gelatin into hot water; add sugar and blackberries, mashing the berries. Add marshmallows, transfer to 9x13-inch baking dish and let set in refrigerator until thick. Beat cream cheese for 2-3 minutes, or until fluffy. Use a rubber spatula to fold in whipped topping until fully combined, then spread over set gelatin mixture.