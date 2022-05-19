Blueberry Scones

From one of Neese’s favorite cookbooks, “Alice’s Tea Cup,” written by Haley and Lauren Fox, two sisters who own a tea room in Manhattan by the same name.
Cook’s note: “Scones are simple things with plain ingredients. So why do they so often turn out like hockey pucks? This cookbook is one of my favorites because it’s full of stories and full of explanations and instructions. Scones: It’s not about the ingredients — it’s about the technique. Like biscuits and pie dough — less is more. The less you handle it, the better the results.
To begin — make sure all your tools are chilled. I make my scones in my Grandma’s crockery bowl, set either outside or in the refrigerator overnight. I keep a bowl of ice water nearby to occasionally chill my hands as well.”
3 C. all-purpose flour
1/3 C. sugar
1/2 tsp. soda
2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
3/4 tsp. salt
3/4 C. cold unsalted butter, cut into tiny pieces
1 1/2 C. fresh blueberries (“If you use frozen, be sure they are thawed and drained well or you’ll have blue scones that look like the dog got sick.”) or use a mix of berries
1 1/4 C. buttermilk
1 tsp. vanilla
Preheat oven to 400°. Rinse your blueberries and drain well. Spread them on paper towels to dry.
Sift the dry ingredients together in your large bowl.
Cut the stick of butter lengthwise into quarters then into tiny pieces across. Rub the butter into the dry ingredients using your fingers and thumbs as quickly and efficiently as possible, occasionally dunking your hands into the ice water and drying them quickly. Rub the butter into the flour mix till it looks mealy.
Mix a tablespoon of flour into your clean blueberries, toss them lightly, mix into the butter/flour mixture.
Make a well in the middle and dump in the buttermilk and vanilla.
With a large spatula, mix together a few soft strokes just until everything is wet. Do not over mix. Turn dough out onto a floured board.
Using a pastry scraper, gather the dough together, fold it over on itself four times.
Gently pat the dough into a 6x24-inch rectangle (or use a rolling pin) about 1 1/2-inch thick. Cut the dough into four 6x6-inch squares then each into four triangles — or use a biscuit cutter. But do not twist it as you cut the scone — straight down and straight up or they won’t raise right.
Transfer the scones to baking sheets lined with parchment. Brush the tops with cream and sprinkle with sugar and bake 15-20 minutes.