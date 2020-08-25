1 C. butter or margarine
1 C. solid shortening
2 C. packed brown sugar
2 C. granulated sugar
4 eggs
2 tsp. vanilla
2 C. uncooked quick oats
4 C. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking soda
2 tsp. baking powder
1 C. shredded coconut
1 C. chopped pecans
2 C. Rice Krispies cereal
6 oz. chocolate chips
Heat over to 350°. Cream butter and shortening in a large mixing bowl. Add sugars, eggs and vanilla. Mix well. Stir in oats, flour, baking soda and baking powder. When blended, stir in coconut, pecans, Rice Krispies and chocolate chips. When batter is thoroughly mixed, place a large tablespoon of batter for each cookie on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes or until edges are golden. Allow cookies to cool slightly on baking sheet before removing. (If using ¼ C. batter for each cookie, recipe makes about 4 dozen large cookies.)
Substitute peanut butter or butterscotch chips if you prefer.