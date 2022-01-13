Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

2 C. grated carrots
10 oz. crushed pineapple
2 C. shredded coconut
3 eggs
1 1/2 C. vegetable oil
2 C. sugar
2 1/4 C. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. baking soda
2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. vanilla
In a bowl, mix ingredients with a wooden spoon. Pour into 3 greased and floured 9-inch pans, lined with wax paper. Bake at 375° for 30 minutes or until done. Ice with cream cheese icing.
For cream cheese icing:
2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese, softened
2 sticks butter, softened
8 C. powdered sugar
Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth; add powdered sugar. Frost cake.