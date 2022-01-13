 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

2 C. grated carrots

10 oz. crushed pineapple

2 C. shredded coconut

3 eggs

1 1/2 C. vegetable oil

2 C. sugar

2 1/4 C. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla

In a bowl, mix ingredients with a wooden spoon. Pour into 3 greased and floured 9-inch pans, lined with wax paper. Bake at 375° for 30 minutes or until done. Ice with cream cheese icing.

For cream cheese icing:

2 (8-oz.) packages cream cheese, softened

2 sticks butter, softened

8 C. powdered sugar

Beat cream cheese and butter until smooth; add powdered sugar. Frost cake.

