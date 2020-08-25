Carrot cake

1 1/2 C. salad oil
2 C. sugar
4 eggs
2 C. all-purpose flour
2 tsp. baking power
1 tsp. salt
2 tsp. cinnamon
3 C. raw carrots, grated
1/2 C. coconut
1/2 C. nuts, chopped
Blend oil and sugar, add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually add dry ingredients. Mix well. Fold in carrots, coconut and nuts. Mix well. Put in a greased 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350° for 40 or 50 minutes. Can bake in three (9-inch) layer pans for 25 to 30 minutes.
Icing:
Soften 8-oz. package cream cheese. Add 1/4 C. (1/2of 1 stick) butter or margarine. Add 3 C. powdered sugar and 2 tsp. vanilla with 1 C. chopped nuts. Ice when cake is baked and cool.