Carrot cake
1 1/2 C. salad oil

2 C. sugar

4 eggs

2 C. all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking power

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. cinnamon

3 C. raw carrots, grated

1/2 C. coconut

1/2 C. nuts, chopped

Blend oil and sugar, add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Gradually add dry ingredients. Mix well. Fold in carrots, coconut and nuts. Mix well. Put in a greased 9x13 inch pan. Bake at 350° for 40 or 50 minutes. Can bake in three (9-inch) layer pans for 25 to 30 minutes.

Icing:

Soften 8-oz. package cream cheese. Add 1/4 C. (1/2of 1 stick) butter or margarine. Add 3 C. powdered sugar and 2 tsp. vanilla with 1 C. chopped nuts. Ice when cake is baked and cool.