2 eggs
2 C. sugar
1 T. cocoa
2 to 3 oz. red food coloring
2 sticks butter
2 C. flour
1 tsp. salt
1 C. buttermilk
2 tsp. vanilla
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 T. vinegar
Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare three 8-inch round greased and floured cake pans.
Beat eggs and sugar together, then add cocoa and food coloring. Add butter to mixture and mix well. Add flour and salt alternately with buttermilk. Add vanilla and mix well. At the very last, mix in the baking soda and vinegar. Pour into cake pans and bake for about 25 minutes. Cool and assemble the layer cake with the frosting of your choice.