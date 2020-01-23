Hughes’ chocolate “moose” cake

Hughes’ chocolate “moose” cake is one of her popular desserts at her Hughes Bar X restaurant in Albany, Mo.

“My grandson likes the name of this recipe. The cake is ‘to die for.’”

3 C. flour

2 C. sugar

12 T. cocoa

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. soda

12 T. Wesson oil

2 T. cider vinegar

2 T. vanilla

2 C. cold coffee

Preheat oven to 350°. Mix dry ingredients in bowl, then add remaining ingredients and mix to combine.

Pour batter into three 8-inch greased and floured round layer-cake pans. Bake in center rack of oven for 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove the pans and let cool before frosting.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.