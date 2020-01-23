“My grandson likes the name of this recipe. The cake is ‘to die for.’”
3 C. flour
2 C. sugar
12 T. cocoa
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. soda
12 T. Wesson oil
2 T. cider vinegar
2 T. vanilla
2 C. cold coffee
Preheat oven to 350°. Mix dry ingredients in bowl, then add remaining ingredients and mix to combine.
Pour batter into three 8-inch greased and floured round layer-cake pans. Bake in center rack of oven for 25 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove the pans and let cool before frosting.