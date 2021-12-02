 Skip to main content
Cider-baked Apples with Black Walnuts and Pumpkin-Caramel Sauce
Photo courtesy Hammons Products Company

1 C. caramel sauce, prepared

3 T. pumpkin puree, canned

1 C. Hammons Black Walnuts, chopped

1/3 C. dried whole figs (stem removed), chopped

1/3 C. golden raisins, whole

1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, ground

4 gala apples, medium to large size

1/4 C. apple cider

Preheat oven to 350°. Prepare the pumpkin-caramel sauce: Place the caramel and pumpkin puree in a bowl, whisk to evenly combine then gently warm in the microwave. Reserve warm.

Prepare the black walnut mixture: Place the black walnuts, figs, raisins and pumpkin pie spice in a mixing bowl and stir to evenly combine.

Prepare the apples: Core each apple, removing the cores and a little extra from down through the center. Place all 4 cored apples, side by side, inside a standard pie plate. Spoon half of the black walnut mixture into each apple, pressing the mixture with your finger to compactly fill each apple to the very top — mixture can mound out the top of the apple. Reserve the other half. Pour 1/4 C. apple cider over and around the apples. Cover the pie pan and apples with aluminum foil, tightly sealing around the edges.

Bake the apples for 20-25 minutes. Remove apples/pan from the oven. Place each baked apple on a small plate. Spoon equal amounts of the warm pumpkin-caramel sauce over and around each baked apple. Spoon an equal amount of the other half of the reserved black walnut mixture around each baked apple, forming a ring around each apple. Serve immediately.

