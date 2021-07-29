 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cream Pie (Coconut or Chocolate)

Cream Pie (Coconut or Chocolate)

Coconumt Cream Pie
Photo by Benjamin Herrold

1 baked 10-inch pie shell

1/2 to 3/4 C. sugar

5 T. cornstarch

1/4 tsp. salt

3 C. milk

5 egg yolks

2 T. butter

1 tsp. vanilla

Combine sugar, cornstarch, salt and milk. Cook until starting to thicken then add egg yolks. Cook until desired thickness. Cool, then add butter and vanilla.

For coconut, add ½ tsp. coconut flavoring and ½ C. shredded coconut. For chocolate, add 5 T. cocoa powder. When cooled, pour into pie shell.

For meringue:

5 egg whites

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar

5 T. hot water from tap

6 T. sugar

Combine egg whites, cream of tartar and water. Beat until frothy, then add sugar and continue beating until very stiff. Spread onto pie filling, sealing meringue to crust around edges. Bake at 300° for 30-45 minutes, or until browned

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News