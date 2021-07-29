Cream Pie (Coconut or Chocolate)

1 baked 10-inch pie shell
1/2 to 3/4 C. sugar
5 T. cornstarch
1/4 tsp. salt
3 C. milk
5 egg yolks
2 T. butter
1 tsp. vanilla
Combine sugar, cornstarch, salt and milk. Cook until starting to thicken then add egg yolks. Cook until desired thickness. Cool, then add butter and vanilla.
For coconut, add ½ tsp. coconut flavoring and ½ C. shredded coconut. For chocolate, add 5 T. cocoa powder. When cooled, pour into pie shell.
For meringue:
5 egg whites
1/4 tsp. cream of tartar
5 T. hot water from tap
6 T. sugar
Combine egg whites, cream of tartar and water. Beat until frothy, then add sugar and continue beating until very stiff. Spread onto pie filling, sealing meringue to crust around edges. Bake at 300° for 30-45 minutes, or until browned