Crumble Topping for Apple Pie Aug 25, 2020 Aug 25, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago

Mix 3/4 C. all-purpose flour, 1/2 C. sugar and 1/2 C. firm butter or margarine until crumbly. Use as the top crust on apple pie.