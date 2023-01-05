Fancy Black Walnut Cake

1/2 C. butter, softened
1/2 C. shortening
2 C. sugar
5 eggs, separated
1 C. buttermilk
1 tsp. baking soda
2 C. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. vanilla
1 1/2 C. black walnuts
1–3 oz. flaked coconut
1/2 tsp. cream of tartar
Cream butter and shortening. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy and sugar is dissolved. Add egg yolks and beat well. Combine buttermilk and soda; stir until soda is dissolved.
Add flour to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with flour. Add vanilla, Black Walnuts and coconut; stir thoroughly. Beat egg whites, at room temperature, with cream of tartar, until stiff peaks form, then fold into batter.
Pour batter into 3 greased and floured 9-cake pans. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool in pans for 10 minutes, then remove from pans and finish cooling. Ice with Black Walnut Butter Cream Frosting.
Frosting Ingredients:
1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
1 stick (1/2 C.) butter, room temperature
1 tsp. vanilla
1 box (4 C.) powdered sugar
1 C. ground black walnuts
Frosting Directions: Cream the cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth. Slowly add powdered sugar, fold in Black Walnuts. Spread on cooled cake.