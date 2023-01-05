 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fancy Black Walnut Cake

Black Walnut Cake
Photo courtesy of the Hammons Products Company

1/2 C. butter, softened

1/2 C. shortening

2 C. sugar

5 eggs, separated

1 C. buttermilk

1 tsp. baking soda

2 C. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. vanilla

1 1/2 C. black walnuts

1–3 oz. flaked coconut

1/2 tsp. cream of tartar

Cream butter and shortening. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy and sugar is dissolved. Add egg yolks and beat well. Combine buttermilk and soda; stir until soda is dissolved.

Add flour to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk mixture, beginning and ending with flour. Add vanilla, Black Walnuts and coconut; stir thoroughly. Beat egg whites, at room temperature, with cream of tartar, until stiff peaks form, then fold into batter.

Pour batter into 3 greased and floured 9-cake pans. Bake at 350°F for 30 minutes or until cake tests done. Cool in pans for 10 minutes, then remove from pans and finish cooling. Ice with Black Walnut Butter Cream Frosting.

Frosting Ingredients:

1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

1 stick (1/2 C.) butter, room temperature

1 tsp. vanilla

1 box (4 C.) powdered sugar

1 C. ground black walnuts

Frosting Directions: Cream the cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth. Slowly add powdered sugar, fold in Black Walnuts. Spread on cooled cake.

