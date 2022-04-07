 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fudge Cake

Photo by Benjamin Herrold

1 C. sugar

1/2 C. soft margarine

2 T. cocoa

1 egg

1/2 C. sour milk (or sour cream)

1 tsp. baking soda

1 1/2 C. flour

1/2 C. boiling water

1 tsp. vanilla

Pinch of salt

Cream sugar and margarine; add cocoa and mix. Add egg; mix. Add baking soda, flour and salt; mix. Add boiling water and mix well. This recipe makes a 9-inch square pan or eight Texas-sized cupcakes. Grease pan and dust with flour. Bake at 375° for about 25 minutes and cupcakes for 18 to 21 minutes.

Cook’s note: “I use a fudge frosting.”

