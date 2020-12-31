 Skip to main content
Grandmother Emma Siddens’ Raspberry Cake

Photo by Benjamin Herrold

1 C. butter

2 C. sugar

6 eggs (reserve 2 whites for icing)

3/4 C. flour

2 tsp. baking soda, dissolved in 1 T. raspberry juice

1 C. raspberries, cooked (measure after putting through a sieve)

1 C. raspberry juice

For icing:

8 T. raspberry juice

2 C. sugar

2 egg whites

Cream the butter and sugar. Add eggs and beat well after each one. Add raspberries; blend. Add soda and juice alternately with the flour. Pour into greased and floured cake pans. Bake at 350°.

For icing: Add enough water to 8 T. raspberry juice to make ½ C. Mix with 2 C. sugar and cook until it spins a thread (223-234°). Pour over two well-beaten egg whites. Continue beating until of spreading consistency.

