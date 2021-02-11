Janet’s Apple Pie

6 C. peeled and sliced apples
2 deep-dish pie crusts
1/4 C. flour
3/4 C. sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Dash of salt
2 T. chipped butter
Peel, core and slice apples, enough to make 6 cups. (Jonathans are my favorite.) Place apples in bottom crust.
In a bowl, mix all other ingredients. Place mixture over apples and toss apples well by hand. Chip butter over apple mixture. Place top crust on pie. Cut into top crust to make slits to vent.
Bake at 425° for 40 minutes, cover edges with foil if needed.