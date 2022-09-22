 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Judy’s Favorite Oatmeal Cookies

Photo by Benjamin Herrold

2 C. brown sugar

2 C. white sugar

1 C. oleo (2 sticks)

1 C. oil

Cream together then add:

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. salt

4 tsp. vanilla

4 jumbo-sized eggs

Beat well.

In a big bowl or plastic container, mix:

4 C. flour

4 C. old-fashioned oatmeal

16 oz. chocolate chips (or raisins)

1 C. chopped pecans

1 C. coconut

Pour the sugar-egg mixture over the dry ingredients and mix in by hand with a large wooden spoon. Drop by tablespoonful on ungreased cookie sheet and bake in 350° oven on the bottom rack until cookies melt and spread out, then move to the top rack. Cookies are done when they are lightly browned. Cool on cookie rack. Store in plastic container. (Note: “I put two slices fresh bread into the container to keep the cookies soft.”)

Makes 4 or 5 dozen large cookies.

