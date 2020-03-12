Nut Crunch

1 1/2 C. nuts
1 C. sugar
1 C. butter
3 T. water
4 oz. dark or semi-sweet chocolate chips
1/4 C. nuts, finely chopped, for topping
Spread nuts on buttered cookie sheet. In a large, heavy skillet, cook sugar, butter and water over high heat, stirring constantly to hard crack stage (295°). Pour hot candy over nuts on cookie sheet. Sprinkle chocolate chips over hot candy. Allow chips to soften and then spread with pastry brush. Dust with chopped nuts.
Break into pieces when cool and chocolate is set.