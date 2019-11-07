Oatmeal Cake

1 1/2 C. water
1 C. uncooked quick oats
1/2 C. (1 stick) butter or margarine
2 C. dark brown sugar, packed
2 eggs
1 1/2 C. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/2 tsp. nutmeg
1/2 tsp. salt
Preheat oven to 350°. Grease and flour 9-inch tube pan or 13x9-inch pan. Bring water to boil in large saucepan. Stir in oats. Remove from heat. Add butter, cover pan and let stand 15 minutes.
Combine sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Add to oat mixture, mix well. Pour thin batter into pan. Bake 40 to 45 minutes (tube pan) or 25 to 30 minutes (shallow pan).
Cool tube cake in pan 10 minutes, then turn out onto serving plate. While hot, top with Lazy Daisy Frosting. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
For Lazy Daisy Frosting:
1/4 C. (1/2 stick) butter or margarine
1/4 C. evaporated milk
1/2 C. brown sugar, packed
1 C. flaked coconut
1/2 C. chopped walnuts
Heat butter and milk into small saucepan until butter melts. Stir in remaining ingredients. Spread evenly over hot cake. Place under broiler until bubbly. Serve warm or cold.
Recipe can also be used to make Oatmeal Cupcakes: Pour batter into 18 paper-lined muffin cups. Bake 20 minutes. Prick hot cupcakes and spoon on hot frosting. Serve warm or cold.