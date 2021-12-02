Pumpkin Black Walnut Pie

1, 9-inch refrigerated pie dough disc
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
3/4 C. firmly packed light brown sugar
1 1/2 C. pumpkin puree
1 1/2 C. half and half
1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. grated nutmeg
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
1/4 tsp. ground mace
1/4 tsp. ground cloves
2/3 C. coarsely chopped black walnuts, toasted
Preheat oven to 350°. Press crust into pie pan and prick bottom several times with a fork and bake the pastry shell until lightly browned, about 7 minutes.
In a mixing bowl, beat together the remaining ingredients, except the black walnuts, until smooth. Stir in 1/3 C. black walnuts. Pour the mixture into the cooled pastry shell and sprinkle the remaining black walnuts over the filling.
Bake until the filling has set and a knife inserted in the center of the pie comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.