Pumpkin Black Walnut Pie

Photo courtesy Hammons Products Company

1, 9-inch refrigerated pie dough disc

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 C. firmly packed light brown sugar

1 1/2 C. pumpkin puree

1 1/2 C. half and half

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. grated nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. ground mace

1/4 tsp. ground cloves

2/3 C. coarsely chopped black walnuts, toasted

Preheat oven to 350°. Press crust into pie pan and prick bottom several times with a fork and bake the pastry shell until lightly browned, about 7 minutes.

In a mixing bowl, beat together the remaining ingredients, except the black walnuts, until smooth. Stir in 1/3 C. black walnuts. Pour the mixture into the cooled pastry shell and sprinkle the remaining black walnuts over the filling.

Bake until the filling has set and a knife inserted in the center of the pie comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

