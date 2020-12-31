 Skip to main content
Raspberry Cookies

Photo by Benjamin Herrold

2 C. butter or margarine, softened

1/2 C. sugar

2 tsp. almond extract

4 C. all-purpose flour

1 tsp. salt

Sesame seeds

Raspberry preserves (or pie filling)

Cream butter in a large mixing bowl; gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add almond extract, flour and salt; mix well. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill 1 hour.

Shape dough into 1-inch balls and roll in sesame seeds. Place 2 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheets. Flatten cookies slightly, and indent centers with thumb; fill centers with raspberry preserves. Bake at 400° for 12 to 15 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in airtight containers. Yields about 5 dozen.

