Raspberry Cookies

2 C. butter or margarine, softened
1/2 C. sugar
2 tsp. almond extract
4 C. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
Sesame seeds
Raspberry preserves (or pie filling)
Cream butter in a large mixing bowl; gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add almond extract, flour and salt; mix well. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill 1 hour.
Shape dough into 1-inch balls and roll in sesame seeds. Place 2 inches apart on lightly greased cookie sheets. Flatten cookies slightly, and indent centers with thumb; fill centers with raspberry preserves. Bake at 400° for 12 to 15 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool. Store in airtight containers. Yields about 5 dozen.