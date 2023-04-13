1 unbaked pie shell
3 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 C. sugar
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 C. half and half
1/2 tsp. vanilla
3 1/2 C. rhubarb, cut into 1/4 to 1/2-inch pieces
People are also reading…
For topping:
3/4 C. flour
1/2 C. sugar
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
5 T. margarine
Dash of salt
Beat the eggs, sugar and salt. Add the half and half and mix well. Add the rhubarb and pour into the empty pie shell. Bake at 375° for 35 minutes.
While that part is baking, mix together the topping ingredients like you would pie crust. After the pie has baked for 35 minutes, put the topping on the partially-baked pie and return it to the oven and continue to bake for another 25 minutes.