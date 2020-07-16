4 C. assorted vegetables, sliced (zucchini, broccoli, peas)
1 C. grape or fresh tomatoes (chopped and seeds removed)
2 C. whole wheat pasta (rotini, bow tie, penne)
1 1/2 T. oil (canola or vegetable)
2 medium garlic cloves, minced, or 1/4 tsp. garlic salt
1/2 C. onion, chopped (about 1/2 medium onion)
1 tsp. dried Italian seasoning
1/4 tsp. salt
1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
1/4 C. Parmesan cheese
1/2 C. Mozzarella cheese, shredded
Wash and prepare vegetables and tomatoes.
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain pasta and save 1/4 C. of water.
As pasta cooks, heat oil in a large skillet. Add garlic and onion to skillet. Sauté over medium heat about 1-2 minutes or until soft.
Add any uncooked hard vegetables and cook for 3 minutes. Add soft vegetables and continue to cook. Add Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Add tomatoes last and cook until warm.
Add cooked drained pasta to the vegetables. Add a little of the water from the pasta, if needed.
Add cheeses to mixture. Stir until cheese is mostly melted.
Serve immediately.