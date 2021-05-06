Nutty Apple and Spinach Salad

1 large Jonathan apple, quartered, cored and sliced thin
2 C. spinach
1/2 C. walnuts, toasted
1/2 C. feta or goat cheese, crumbled
1 T. lemon juice
2 tsp. honey
Wash hands and surfaces. Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables under running water. Scrub firm-skin fruits with a vegetable brush while rinsing.
For dressing, whisk lemon juice and honey in a small bowl to blend.
In large bowl, combine apple and spinach. Toss with enough dressing to coat. Mound salad on four plates. Sprinkle with walnuts and cheese. Refrigerate leftovers immediately. Servings: 4