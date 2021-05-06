 Skip to main content
Nutty Couscous with Raisins and Vegetables

2 C. water

1/2 C. raisins

1 1/2 C. broccoli florets

1/2 C. green onions, sliced

1/2 C. chick peas (garbanzo beans)

1 1/2 C. whole-wheat couscous

1/2 C. almonds or other nuts (optional)

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring water to boil, add raisins and broccoli. Once broccoli is tender (use paring knife in thick part of floret to tell tenderness) add green onions, chick peas, couscous and almonds. Turn off heat, cover and let sit for 5 minutes. Remove cover and flake seasoning in with a fork. Servings: 4

