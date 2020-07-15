1/4 C. orange juice
2 T. vinegar
1 1/2 T. white sugar
2 T. oil (canola, oil, or vegetable)
8 C. greens (romaine, lettuce, or spinach)
2 C. vegetables, chopped (broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, celery, peppers, onions, or tomato)
2 C. fruit, chopped (apples, berries, grapes, or oranges)
Combine dressing ingredients in a container with a screw top. Close tightly and shake until combined. Store in the refrigerator until ready to use (up to 1 week).
For each salad, top 2 C. of greens with 1/2 C. vegetables and 1/2 C. fruit.
Take dressing from the refrigerator and shake hard to combine ingredients again. Drizzle 2 T. of dressing onto each salad.