Simple Stir-fry

1/2 lb. boneless chicken or lean meat, sliced thin or cut into small cubes
3 C. fresh vegetables, sliced thin or cut into small pieces
2 T. oil
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
In a frying pan, heat 1 tablespoon oil over high heat. Stir-fry until meat is brown but not quite done, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add 1 T. oil to the frying pan, then add the vegetables, garlic and 2 to 3 T. of water. Lower heat and cover the skillet. Cook until the water has evaporated, about 10 minutes. The vegetables should be brightly colored, crisp and tender, and the meat should be cooked and tender. Serve hot. Servings: 6