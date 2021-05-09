Rural health department helps meet community needs

MEMPHIS, Mo. — In rural Missouri, county health departments take on a variety of tasks. Sarah Krouse, administrator for the Scotland County Health Department in northeast Missouri, says the department does a lot to help meet the needs of the community.

“We do a little bit of everything,” she says.

Krouse worked as a nurse for the county before becoming administrator, and she says the health department assists a variety of people, including those most in need of health care assistance.

“We serve a lot of the underinsured and the uninsured,” she says. “…It can be quite expensive for health care when you don’t have insurance.”

The department provides a variety of checkups, does draws for lab work, coordinates the WIC supplemental nutrition program, immunizations and in-home nursing visits. Krouse says these give family members who don’t live nearby a way to check up on their relatives.

“We might get a call, ‘I live in Jeff City, Mom lives in Memphis and didn’t seem quite right on the phone, could you go check on her?’” Krouse says.

In addition, the department provides physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, as well as healthy community initiatives focusing on healthy eating options and exercise.

Located in a rural area nearly an hour from a Walmart, McDonald’s or traffic light, Krouse says being able to provide some health services is a benefit to the community. Rural health care has its challenges, she says, such as being farther away from specialist-level care.