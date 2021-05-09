Rural health department helps meet community needs

MEMPHIS, Mo. — In rural Missouri, county health departments take on a variety of tasks. Sarah Krouse, administrator for the Scotland County Health Department in northeast Missouri, says the department does a lot to help meet the needs of the community.
“We do a little bit of everything,” she says.
Krouse worked as a nurse for the county before becoming administrator, and she says the health department assists a variety of people, including those most in need of health care assistance.
“We serve a lot of the underinsured and the uninsured,” she says. “…It can be quite expensive for health care when you don’t have insurance.”
The department provides a variety of checkups, does draws for lab work, coordinates the WIC supplemental nutrition program, immunizations and in-home nursing visits. Krouse says these give family members who don’t live nearby a way to check up on their relatives.
“We might get a call, ‘I live in Jeff City, Mom lives in Memphis and didn’t seem quite right on the phone, could you go check on her?’” Krouse says.
In addition, the department provides physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy, as well as healthy community initiatives focusing on healthy eating options and exercise.
Located in a rural area nearly an hour from a Walmart, McDonald’s or traffic light, Krouse says being able to provide some health services is a benefit to the community. Rural health care has its challenges, she says, such as being farther away from specialist-level care.
“We’re almost an hour away from everything,” she says, “and we’re an hour and a half from Quincy (Illinois), which would have most of your specialty care.”
Krouse says Memphis, the county seat of Scotland County, does have a small critical-access hospital, which is a benefit for the community and provides a local place of first response for critical health issues.
The last 14 months have also been especially busy for the county health department with the coronavirus pandemic. The department provides COVID vaccinations as well as rapid COVID tests.
“It’s been pretty busy,” Krouse says. “All facets of what we do have been pretty busy. We do the contact tracing; that took up a lot of time when COVID finally hit our community.”
Despite some challenges rural communities face in accessing health care, Krouse says it is very rewarding to work for the department as it helps meet needs in the community and provide health services for people.
Also, she says it helps to have a flexible staff that can take on a lot of responsibilities and variety.
“Everybody wears different hats,” Krouse says.