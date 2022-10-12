Ag economists watch increased beef production

Ag economists have been watching trends in beef production this year and what types of cattle are going to market. Brenda Boetel, ag economist for the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, said total production has been running higher this year. She wrote about production trends in her “In the Cattle Markets” column for the Livestock Marketing Information Center.

“The first three quarters of 2022 saw beef production 1.7% higher than year ago levels,” she said. “Since the end of August, beef production has averaged a weekly year-over-year increase of 3.7%.”

The numbers show more cows and heifers and fewer steers have been going to market, reflecting some herd liquidation due to drought in many areas.

“The first three quarters of 2022 saw steer slaughter is down 1.7%, while heifer slaughter is up 0.9% and cow slaughter is up 0.7%, Boetel said.”

“Dressed weights for all cattle have averaged 0.86 pounds below the 2021 average for the first three quarters,” Boetel said. “The average decrease is due to the decrease in dressed weights of cow slaughter being down an average of 7.8 pounds relative to 2021. Dressed weights for steer and heifers is up over 4 pounds relative to 2021.”

Putting these slaughter and weight numbers together shows how cows have been responsible for an increased share of the rising beef production.

“Combining weekly slaughter and dressed weights leaves fed beef production about 1.6% higher than a year ago while cow beef is up 4.3%,” Boetel said. “The percent of carcasses presented for grading over the last month that are grading Prime and Choice are running about 1.4 and 0.7% below a year ago, respectively. About 0.7% more carcasses are grading Select than a year ago.”

This means fewer cows available in the coming years and months, and a smaller national herd and tighter beef supply.

Boetel says the Choice-Select spread tends to increase seasonally from January until mid-June, then decrease until the end of September, then increase again ahead of December holidays. But this year the Choice-Select spread has been steadily increasing since February.