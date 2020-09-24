Analysts are watching to see what fourth quarter domestic beef demand will look like, especially with the supply situation still unfolding and weights not following normal seasonal patterns.
Last year saw a record fourth quarter domestic beef demand based on a number of factors.
“Last year, the Holcomb, Kansas, fire set up the perfect storm for beef wholesale cut prices to rise, with a shorter supply and a robust economy,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center said in an analysis.
“Ribeyes, chucks, rounds, and tenderloins all saw notable price increases last year. The LMIC retail all fresh beef demand index (base year 2000) saw a strong increase in beef demand, registering 117 and the highest fourth quarter since the base year.”
On the supply side, steer dressed weights are gradually working back down to last year’s levels after a sharp increase in weights earlier in the year as a result of the pandemic.
“The supply situation for beef is still unfolding,” the center said. “Dressed weights have not followed the normal seasonal pattern through the summer but look to be closing the gap between last year and 2020.
“In the latest week of data, steer dressed weights are only 25 pounds heavier than a year ago. This is a significant decrease compared to summer increases of 40 pounds or more in June.”
Looking at slaughter trends, the marketing center is expecting higher fourth quarter production than a year ago.
“Slaughter levels in August were below a year ago, but the last two weeks of actual slaughter data has picked up,” the LMIC said.
The marketing center expects demand this fourth quarter to continue to be affected by the pandemic and related economic impacts.
“On the demand side, the economy is in a worse place than it was a year ago and that will likely factor into consumer beef purchasing decisions,” the LMIC said.
The marketing center still expects some retail featuring high-end meat cuts during the holidays, but overall said it is unlikely the fresh beef demand index will take out the record set in 2019.