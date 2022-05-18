Analysts watch large numbers of cattle on feed

With a large number of cattle on feed, analysts are watching to see what impact that might have for markets, both near-term and long-term. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee ag economist, says it may already be impacting prices.

“There is a tremendous quantity of cattle on feed, which may be the reason cattle prices are softening and failing to push higher during a time when cattle prices seasonally strengthen,” he says. “It will be difficult for fed cattle prices to find a foothold in the near term as many of the calf fed animals will begin coming off feed in June.”

However, he says the robust placements and cattle on feed numbers likely mean placements will have to decline soon.

“What will this do to cattle prices is unknown as cattle feeders have been keeping cattle on feed for 180-plus days in many instances,” Griffith says. “However, if there truly is a decline in placements the next few months, the number of days on feed is sure to decline to meet market demand.”

Feeder cattle futures have declined, threatening profitability.

“Looking at August feeder cattle futures, the August contract traded over $186 per hundredweight in the middle of February, but the contract is now trading in the mid $160s,” Griffith says. “The $20 per hundredweight decline the past three months equates to $160 per head decline in animal value, which can wipe out all profitability in some operations.”

However, Griffith says there are still opportunities and markets could improve as the year goes on.

“Despite the failure of cash prices to meet expectations through the middle of May and the tremendous decline in futures contract prices for the summer and fall months, there is still an opportunity that feeder cattle prices will improve moving through the summer and fall marketing time frame for yearling cattle,” he says. “This statement may seem unfounded in that feeder cattle prices have been softening. However, the fact they have declined recently bodes well for prices increasing through the summer months.”

Looking at seasonal trends, Griffith says yearling cattle prices have increased during the summer in recent years more often than they have declined.

