Analysts watch meat trends as grilling season nears

With grilling season drawing near, analysts are watching to see how beef and cattle markets respond, and what trends could take shape heading into summer. Andrew Griffith, ag economist with the University of Tennessee, says the Choice-Select spread has started to show its expected pattern.

“Just as if on cue, the Choice-Select spread has begun to widen as retailers and food service begin to gear up for the grilling season that is right around the corner,” he says. “Much of the interest in meats the past few weeks would have been ham and lamb leading up to the Easter holiday. However, as soon as Easter passes, consumers will certainly turn their attention back to beef and have their sights set on the unofficial start of summer, which is Memorial Day.”

Griffith says these price trends reflect consumer demand.

“Despite more cattle grading Choice this year, it has put no damper on Choice beef prices as consumers certainly have found a taste for Choice beef over Select,” he says. “That is not to say there is not still a strong market for Select-grade beef, but the domestic and international markets have a focus on higher-quality grading beef.”

Overall, Griffith is expecting wholesale beef prices to be higher over the next couple of months.

However, Griffith adds that there is not a lot of excitement about calf and feeder cattle prices at the moment.

“There is no doubt there will be a lot to talk about calf and feeder cattle prices, but it does not appear any of that discussion will be optimistic in the near term,” he says. “There is no reason to lose complete hope as there is still a chance for yearling-type cattle prices to improve through the spring, summer, and into the fall.”

Still, there are some optimistic parts of the picture.

“The one bit of hope calf prices may have is they may not decline as quickly through the summer as they typically do,” he says. “… Slaughter cow prices have been strong for more than a year, and they continue to demonstrate tremendous strength.”

AgUpdate Daily Headlines Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.