Analysts watch rising beef prices’ impact on markets

Analysts are watching the rise in beef prices and sorting out what it might mean for cattle markets. Andrew Griffith, ag economist with the University of Tennessee, says it has been a strong run for beef cutout prices.

“In six weeks, the Choice boxed beef cutout value has increased over $66 per hundredweight, which is an average weekly increase of about $11,” he writes in his weekly market outlook. “Said another way, Choice boxed beef prices have increased nearly 29% in a month and a half.”

A key question is how much the beef price increase is being driven by supply or demand.

“Is this demand driven or supply control?” Griffith says. “The beef production update provided last week would say the price increase is demand driven, but at what point do consumers shift to other meats. One would have to presume higher beef prices will push other meat prices higher as well as providing support for plant-based protein alternatives.”

Griffith says cattle producers are still waiting to see benefits from the higher beef prices.

A few factors have driven the demand surge, including the gradual reopening of the economy after COVID-19 restrictions and the stocking up for Memorial Day.

“Part of the surge in prices is greater demand from restaurants and food service as the economy begins to reopen, while another part of the surge is grocery stores making purchases for the Memorial weekend holiday starting in four weeks,” Griffith says. “Prices should begin to soften for beef, but that should not greatly influence cattle prices in the near term.”