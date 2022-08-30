Analysts watch U.S. beef exports to China

The livestock industry continues to watch U.S. and China relations, and what it could mean for beef exports to China. In his “In the Cattle Markets” column for the Livestock Marketing Information Center, University of Nebraska Extension livestock economist Elliott Dennis says the issue has been of increased concern in recent weeks.

“Over the last several weeks there have been ongoing heightened tensions between the U.S. and China over the Taiwan situation,” Dennis says. “This has caused some concern among producers about the sensitivity of the U.S. beef industry to Chinese purchases.”

He says China has been a bigger market for U.S. beef exports in recent years after the latest trade deal.

“Only several years ago, President Trump signed a trade deal with China in which the Chinese committed to purchasing additional U.S. exports in two phases,” Dennis says. “This has significantly raised the total quantity and value of beef leaving the U.S. to mainland China and strengthening the U.S. wholesale beef price. Even with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chinese have continued to purchase U.S. beef.”

The numbers show the increase in beef going to China after the trade deal.

“There was a minimal amount of beef that entered directly into mainland China before the two-phase trade deal with no single month topping a million pounds exported,” Dennis says. “China is now the third largest importer of U.S. beef based on total quantity importing an average of 35 million lbs. of beef per month in 2021.”

The Asian market overall remains very important for U.S. beef exports.

“Japan and South Korea continue to remain the U.S.’s largest trading partners with an average monthly export quantity of 58 and 51 million pounds., respectively,” Dennis says. “The total quantity shipped to the U.S. from China in 2022 is higher than in 2021 by about 10 million lbs. more per month. This brings their current market share to 17% of total U.S. beef exports.”

The big picture shows global and domestic events can still impact cattle exports and markets.

“The concerns with China highlight a larger story about how sensitive the U.S. beef export market is to both internal and external shocks,” Dennis says.