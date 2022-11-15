Beef exports up, pork and turkey exports down

Livestock market analysts have been watching trends in meat exports, including beef exports on pace to set a record.

“Trade through the first three quarters of the year has beef exports at nearly 2.7 billion pounds, up 4.6% from the same period last year and on pace to beat the record export level of 3.4 billion pounds in 2021,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center said.

South Korea and China have seen increases in beef exports, more than making up for declines elsewhere.

“Through nine months of the year, shipments to South Korea and China are up 1.2% and 26%, respectively, 608 and 494 million pounds,” the LMIC said. “These have more than offset year-to-date declines in exports to Japan of 622 million pounds (down 0.9%), Mexico at 201 million pounds (down 14.1%), and Canada at 204 million pounds (down 0.3%).”

Beef imports were over 2.64 million pounds through the first three quarters of 2022, up 6.4% from last year and just below the record pace of 2020, the center said.

On the pork side, exports are running behind last year’s pace but are still the third-highest year on record.

“Pork exports through nine months of the year totaled almost 4.7 billion pounds, down 13.3% from the same period last year,” the LMIC said. “… Although year-to-date exports are down from a year ago, the current export pace ranks as the third highest on record behind 2021 and 2020.”

Pork imports through three quarters were just over a billion pounds, up 27.9% from last year. The majority of this rise was due to a 25.6% increase in imports from Canada, surging up to 642 million pounds.

Turkey exports were also down, with imports much higher.

Turkey exports are down by 23.4% compared to 2021 with 312 million (pounds) shipped through the year,” the LMIC said. “Turkey imports have jumped over the last five months and year-to-date levels were 53.4 million pounds, more than three times last year and already higher than the record annual import total of 50.2 million pounds set in 2016. The decline in turkey exports and jump in imports are due to HPAI reducing available domestic supplies.”