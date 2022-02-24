Beef markets react to seasonal trends, lower supply

Lower slaughter numbers in early 2022 had an impact on beef prices, although slaughter and beef prices have begun to work back to their seasonal trends, University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says.

“Packers have worked their way through some of the early-year cattle slaughter disruptions that resulted in reduced slaughter and thus reduced beef production,” he says in his weekly market outlook. “The reduced slaughter in January kept wholesale beef prices elevated following the end-of-the-year holidays, which will continue to influence retail beef prices for many months to come.

“However, as slaughter levels have worked their way back to expected levels, wholesale beef prices have moderated, which should slowly work its way into retail beef prices.”

Griffith expects this seasonal trend to continue, but with an overall strong outlook.

“There will continue to be a seasonal component to wholesale and retail beef prices, but shocks to beef production have to be considered when evaluating where prices will move in the short-term,” he says. “Similar to cattle markets, the beef market is expected to have a bullish undertone as cattle supply and beef supply have declined.”

He expects any beef price increases to be modest after the recent run.

“However, beef prices may have more of a mediocre price increase given the price strength the past year and the resistance the market may have to pushing prices above prices seen the past six months,” Griffith says.