Beef packer margins in focus for cattle markets

Analysts are watching trends in beef packer margins and what impact they could have for cattle markets in the second half of the year. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says while beef packer margins have been very good, they are starting to see them narrow.

“Beef packer margins remain strong through the first half of the year,” he says. “However, beef packer margins are narrowing as wholesale beef prices soften and as live cattle prices strengthen.”

The margin set records in 2020, during the COVID pandemic, although it has gradually narrowed since then.

“The gross margin between live cattle price and wholesale beef peaked near $1,600 per 1,000 pounds of animal in 2020,” Griffith says. “Since that time, the gross live to wholesale margin has slowly declined with the margin declining below $400 per 1,000 pounds recently.”

Griffith says ag economists expect these trends to continue as the leverage continues to shift and customers react to higher prices.

“The expectation is that these margins will continue to shrink as cattle feeders gain leverage on packers pushing cattle prices higher and as consumers show a little displeasure in paying higher and higher prices for beef at the meat counter,” he says.

Looking forward, Griffith says a number of factors will determine how much the gross margin will continue to shrink in the second half of 2022.

“How much more the gross margin shrinks will largely hinge on consumer willingness to pay for beef as the quantity of cattle moving through the feeding system will certainly decline,” he says. “The one positive is that packers have the dollars to compete for cattle as they have been reaping the rewards of strong margins for more than two years.”

Also, the situation is not the same everywhere, as there are variations within cattle price range in different regions.

“The prices of cattle in the North are carrying a wide range while the price range in the South is much narrower,” Griffith says.