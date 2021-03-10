Cattle feeders look for leverage over packers

Supply and demand have kept cattle feeders from having much leverage over packers in recent months. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says this battle for leverage has an impact for prices.

“Leverage is a term that is often used when discussing the feedlot and packer relationship,” he says. “The party with the leverage is generally the party that can influence prices the most. Cattle feeders have not had leverage over packers for some time now, which is largely due to supply and demand fundamentals.”

Griffith says cattle feeders have often had to get creative in the current situation.

“Due to this lack of leverage from the physical asset standpoint, cattle feeders may have to leverage themselves from a financial perspective and enter into speculative positions to make some money,” he says.

Spring could bring a boost to prices, although Griffith says there are no guarantees.

“The spring price advancement should be near, but that does not mean packers will be willing to pay higher prices,” he says.

Feeder cattle futures markets have had “a case of whiplash,” Griffith says, with big price swings.

“Since the start of 2021, March feeder cattle futures prices have traded in nearly a $15 range,” he says. “The wide price swings were most evident in January followed by a much narrower trading range in February. However, futures have started March on a negative note which means there will have to be a large swing to the upside for sellers to see any benefit on the cash market.”