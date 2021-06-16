Cattle markets show substantial price volatility

Uncertainty has caused price volatility for cattle markets, Stephen Koontz, ag economist for Colorado State University, wrote in his “In the Cattle Markets” column for the Livestock Marketing Information Center.

“Fed cattle, feeder cattle and calf prices have been displaying substantial volatility since April,” Koontz said. “There is simply much uncertainty about the path through the rest of the year. And it is unlikely the volatility will dissipate.”

“There is considerable optimism about cattle markets,” he said. “Beef margins are at extraordinary levels and boxed beef product cut prices are rather high. And this is in the face of substantial production.”

There seem to be a number of factors at work.

“There is some refilling of meat product pipelines, the supply chains continue to adjust to changes in product flows, and there is substantial improvement in consumer demand,” Koontz said. “All three are occurring, strengthening prices, and some portion will likely persist into the future. How will these markets react if production tightens some this fall? It appears unlikely that downstream prices and packer margins will weaken.”

Exports are also providing support for prices.

“There are also strong exports of all red meat proteins,” Koontz said. “Pork and beef exports are not showing substantial gains, but they remain strong. What is showing substantial gains are byproduct values — in particular beef byproducts — and these valuations are largely impacted by exports.”