Cattle on feed numbers continue to decline

The latest USDA Cattle on Feed report showed numbers continue to decline.

“December Cattle on Feed indicated it was 3% below a year ago, or 312,000 short of last year,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center said.

Cattle marketings also moved lower, in part due to a winter storm.

“Marketings of cattle were 6% lower, hurt by a late December snow storm impacting hauling and slaughter facilities,” the LMIC said. “Placements on the month were down about 8% or about 150,000 head from 2021.”

The heifer numbers show trends on herd retention. The higher numbers of heifers and females in general going to market in 2022 was due to drought conditions and ongoing tight feed supplies.

“Heifers on feed accounted for 40% of the on-feed inventory suggesting little to no herd retention underway,” the marketing center said.

The declines were seen across weight groups, except for one that was about level with the year before. Cattle under 600 pounds saw the largest decline, especially in Texas.

“Placement by weight groups were universally down with the exception of 900-999 pound feeders which was even with last year,” the LMIC said. “The largest number of head decrease was in under 600 pounds animals, falling 55,000 head from last year. Texas alone, fell 40,000 head, while Colorado, Kansas, and Nebraska lost 5,000 head apiece.”

The Cattle on Feed decline is likely to continue in the coming months, and numbers could dip to low levels.

“Cattle on feed supplies are expected to continue to decline for the next few months, and could get very low before the year is over,” the Livestock Marketing Information Center said. “Large placements over the last year may have left few cattle available from the 2022 calf crop to place after winter grazing. This could cause a significant hole in supplies.”

The marketing center said looking at past drought years and cattle liquidations could provide some insight into what lies ahead.

“During the last major drought season in 2011, cattle on feed dropped 1.2 million head over the summer compared to January 1 levels, and in 2012, cattle on feed numbers dropped about 800,000 head,” the LMIC said. “If cattle on feed this year drops similar to those years, that would put the summer low between 9.0-9.4 million head on feed.”