Cattle prices remain volatile, with some opportunities

Cattle markets have seen a lot of variation in recent weeks, and University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says they are trying to process a variety of information. He says cattle producers don’t need to worry, but should instead focus on what opportunities come along with the ups and downs.

“Cattle markets seem to be locked in a state of confusion as prices remain highly volatile,” he says. “There is nothing for a cattle producer to worry about with volatility since they have no control over it. The only thing a cattle producer can do is take advantage of beneficial pricing opportunities.”

Griffith expects this trend to continue, adding volatility is happening in other ag sectors as well.

“Market prices will most likely continue to be volatile just as the grain and oilseed markets appear to be,” he says. “Two USDA reports over the past two weeks have resulted in soybean prices declining 80 cents and corn prices declining 20 cents.”

Overall, the cattle market trends reflect the overall uncertainties, Griffith says.

“At the end of the day, most of this volatility stems from a broader uncertainty in the U.S. economy and abroad as fertilizer prices continue to skyrocket and as energy prices do the same,” he says.

Griffith says this is a good time to focus on inputs.

“This means cattle producers need to put an increased focus on managing input prices,” he says. “Producers do not control the price of an input, but a producer does control how much of each input they utilize. High input prices will likely mean cattle producers will be forced to pick and choose the most important inputs for their operation and look for alternative solutions for the other inputs.”