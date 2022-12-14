Consumers show strong demand for quality beef

Analysts are watching the Choice-Select spread and what it means for consumer demand trends. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says while the current situation is not setting records, it still merits watching.

“The Choice-Select spread remains extremely wide,” he says. “In no way is the Choice-Select spread at record levels, but the wide spread is indicative of consumers demand for higher quality beef.”

Griffith says it is good to watch the spread with seasonal context in mind.

“The Choice-Select spread typically narrows during the winter months when consumers begin using the slow cooker more frequently,” he says. “The retail to consumer market is not quite to that point, but the wholesale to retail market should be trading for retailers’ needs during the winter months.”

Holidays generally bring demand for higher quality beef, although Griffith says this preference looks to continue into the winter months after the holiday season.

“Consumers are still focusing on holiday gatherings and meals that coincide with those events, which is certainly a pull on Choice and Prime grade beef,” he says. “However, retailers are demonstrating now the demand consumers will have for beef grading higher than Select during the winter months. Consumers have determined that a chuck roast that grades Choice is better than one that grades Select.”

Griffith expects some narrowing of the spread in the first months of 2023, although less than the seasonal expectation.

“The Choice-Select spread will narrow in January and February, but it is unlikely those spreads will narrow as much as has been seasonally typical the past decade,” he says. “It would appear demand has shifted to beef that grades.”

On the marketing side, Griffith says cattle market participants are seeing cattle quantities dwindle, while also monitoring forage availability and feed costs.

“The increased placements throughout 2022 is beginning to catch up to the market as many cattle moved earlier than is typical,” Griffith says.

“This is leaving fewer animals to be purchased in the current market and will likely influence what is offered the first couple of months in 2023. At the same time, stocker and backgrounding operations are considering forage availability and feed prices. Some of these operations realize they may be better off delaying cattle purchase to reduce feed cost in the near term, which will actually allow them to pay a little more for the cattle down the road since they will not have as much input costs.”