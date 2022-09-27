Context gives perspective on latest storage data

Cattle markets and livestock economists are parsing through the latest cold storage numbers. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says there is some nuance needed when comparing the situation to last year.

“The monthly cold storage report was released this week,” he says in his weekly market outlook. “The quantity of beef in cold storage at the end of August totaled over 515 million pounds, which is 101 million pounds or 24% more than the same month one year ago. A direct comparison to 2021 is not completely representative of August as most of the summer months in 2021 had much smaller cold storage stocks than is typical.”

A five-year comparison provides a little more context, Griffith says.

“When compared to the five-year average for August, the quantity of beef in cold storage this year is only 41 million pounds greater than the five-year average,” he says.

Griffith says the numbers should not be cause for too much alarm.

“For some purveyors, this may be a cause for concern,” he says. “However, most of the beef in cold storage is typically grinding product, which should be in strong supply given the extremely strong cow slaughter rate.”

There could also be some instances of stocking up to guard against possible future increases in beef prices, he says. He also says it is important to remember how much beef these numbers represent.

“One last thing that should reduce concern is that the quantity of beef in cold storage is essentially equivalent to one week of beef production, which means there is really not that much in storage,” Griffiths says.

As for marketing calves, a few factors are influencing the pace at which calves go to market.

“The weather the past couple of weeks has been conducive to harvesting hay and getting livestock trailers in the field,” Griffith says. “It is likely the run of calves will escalate the next several weeks as producers attempt to take advantage of cooler temperatures and dry weather. At the same time, some producers may be looking to move calves a little earlier than normal if there is any chance it would save them a few bales of hay.”