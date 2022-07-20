Drought may impact beef supply, but demand strong

Market analysts are watching to see what impact hot, dry weather in much of the country will have for beef prices as well as fed cattle markets. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says the drought is impacting the supply side.

“There are at least two sides to every story, and when it comes to economics, the two sides are supply and demand,” he says in his weekly market outlook. “Beef prices are determined by supply and demand just like the price of most goods.

“From the supply side, drought is pushing more heifers into the feedlot and forcing more cows into the slaughter mix, which means the quantity of beef on today’s market is more than what would have been expected if drought was not influencing cattle producers’ decision making.”

On the demand side, consumers are facing tough choices and tighter budgets due to inflation.

“At the same time, consumers are facing the highest inflation rates in a half century and discretionary spending is being gobbled up by the cost of necessities,” Griffith says.

That combination of factors looks ominous, but could be good for prices longer term, he says.

“In the short run, this situation looks bad,” Griffith says. “However, the longer run outlook looks favorable as the quantity of beef available is sure to decline with a smaller calf crop as cows and heifers continue to enter the slaughter mix.”

He does not expect a significant weakening of beef prices.

“Wholesale beef prices will likely flounder around the next several weeks, but prices are not expected to weaken much,” Griffith says. “Packer profits will certainly decline as leverage shifts to the cattle feeder.”

Finished cattle markets are seeing seasonal trends from the summer heat.

Griffith says despite the unknowns, strong demand and a declining supply should provide profit opportunities for cattle producers.

“There remain several unknowns moving through this uncertain time, but consumer demand has proven to be strong for beef and supply is certain to decline,” he says.