Fed cattle prices go against seasonal trend

While the seasonal expectation is for softer finished cattle and wholesale beef prices before an increase later in the year, the beginning of August provided a bit of a surprise. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says the first week of August saw finished cattle prices go up.

“The finished cattle market surprisingly moved higher this week as the expectation was for prices to wallow around for a few weeks prior to increasing later in the year,” he says. “Cattle feeders will not turn down the couple of extra dollars, but those dollars will be quickly spent. The fact that cattle feeders received higher prices means they can afford to pay that much more to place cattle on feed.”

Griffith cautioned that prices could still sink in late summer.

“It would seem that most of the market support will have to come from the packing industry as they compete for a limited supply,” he says. “It is unlikely the consumer has much extra disposable income, and the cattle feeder is just trying to maintain a positive profit margin.”

As for beef prices, Griffith says they have been following seasonal trends.

“Labor Day weekend is four weeks away, but most purchases for the grilling holiday have been made,” he says. The only big purchases to be expected in the near term are those to restock shelves if consumers help a large quantity of beef disappear the next few weeks.”

Griffith says the industry continues to worry about how much beef consumers can afford, although higher prices are seen across the food industry.

“Considerable concern has been raised associated with the consumers’ ability to afford beef, but that concern fails to consider that most meat protein prices have increased,” he says. “Not only are meat protein prices higher, but most food prices are higher. Consumers are constrained by their quantity of disposable income, but they also are smart enough to comparison shop given the fact they have to eat something.”

The supply should keep beef prices from making a significant surge higher, but nothing is certain.