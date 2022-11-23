Finished cattle prices, beef production show strength

Feeder cattle have been showing strength this fall. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith says this is running counter to the usual trends.

“Finished cattle prices have spent the past four weeks trading at their highest level since August 2015,” he says. “This is an extremely good sign given that the price of finished cattle is typically weak in the fall months.”

Griffith says finished cattle prices usually see strength to finish the year, but the pattern right now suggests a strong start to next year, even with some continuing concerns about the overall economic outlook.

“Finished cattle prices do typically strengthen the last quarter of the year, but they are usually much lower than what is experienced the first four months of the year,” he says. “Thus, the four straight weeks trading over $150 could be a precursor to even higher prices in early 2023. Live cattle futures have finished cattle trading in the high $150s in April. There appears to be a good probability that those levels are reached next year, but the general economy situation is what is keeping cattle price escalation at bay.”

Beef production continues to run ahead of last year’s pace, reflecting herd liquidation in many areas battling drought conditions.

“Federally inspected beef production through the first ten months of 2022 was about 1.7% or 402 million pounds greater than the same months in 2021,” Griffith says. “This is almost like having one extra week through the first 10 months of the year compared to a year ago.”

More of the beef hitting the market has been grading Choice, he says.

“Along similar lines, the quantity of beef grading Choice has increased relative to 2021,” Griffith says. “There have only been 11 weeks in 2022 in which the quantity of beef grading Choice on a percentage basis has been lower than in 2021, and nine of those weeks spanned from August through early October. However, the trend has reverted back to more beef grading Choice this year relative to last year.”