High turkey, ham prices support beef alternative

Analysts are watching meat-buying habits as the holidays draw closer. University of Tennessee ag economist Andrew Griffith said retailers and the food service industry are seeking to get beef for the holidays as consumers start to make Thanksgiving purchases.

“Retailers and food service participants are attempting to secure their beef needs for the end-of-the-year holiday gatherings, but consumers are currently attempting to purchase turkey and ham for the Thanksgiving holiday that is less than three weeks away,” he said in his weekly market outlook.

Griffith said turkey prices have seen increases, like beef.

“Whole-hen turkeys weighing between 8 and 16 pounds are priced near $1.80 per pound, which is about 40 cents per pound higher than the same time one year ago,” he said.

Ham has also seen price increases. Griffith said these turkey and ham price increases have helped support higher beef prices by keeping the alternatives pricier than before.

“Similar to turkey prices, wholesale ham prices are trading at twice the value of a year ago and are near $1.05 per pound,” he said. “These high alternative meat prices are certainly supporting beef prices because the consumer knows they will have to pay more regardless of the meat selected.”

As for marketing, Griffith said the feed cattle prices have been volatile, reflecting variation in corn markets.

“The only thing that has really caused feeder cattle futures prices to jump around the past couple of weeks has been the uncertainty in the corn market,” he said. “This uncertainty will persist through the end of the year as harvest concludes.”

Improving calf and feeder cattle prices will give producers some management decisions to consider, Griffith said.

“As calf and feeder cattle prices begin to show signs of life, the question of preconditioning the fall calf crop becomes an important one,” he said. “This decision will not be the same for every producer, but it will come down to availability of feed resources and determining how much it will cost to grow the calves during the preconditioning period.”