Hogs and Pigs numbers indicate tighter supply

The latest USDA Hogs and Pigs report showed a small, mostly expected decline in hog inventories. The Livestock Marketing Information Center said the total hogs and pigs number was down just under a percent from the year before.

“The June 1 Hogs and Pigs report released by USDA NASS showed a slight decline in hog inventories which was largely in line with pre-report estimates,” the LMIC said. “All hogs and pigs were reported at 72.524 million head, down 0.9% from last year and the lowest in four years.”

The breeding herd numbers were down a similar amount, dipping to their lowest level in a half- decade.

“The breeding herd fell less than one percent (-0.8%) to 6.168 million head, the lowest in five years,” the marketing center said. “Total market hogs were 66.356 million head, down 0.9% from 2021. Analyst’s pre-report estimates were expecting these categories to fall less than one percent from a year ago.”

“The market hog weight categories all posted declines from a year ago which was in line with industry expectations,” the LMIC said. “The over-180 pounds and 120-179 pounds categories were each down 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, to 12.725 and 13.737 million head. The slightly lower hog inventory levels for the heavy weight categories indicates slaughter levels are expected to be lower over the next couple of months.”

Lighter weight hog numbers also pointed to reduced slaughter.

“Lower supplies for both the heavy and lighter weight market hog categories indicates reduced slaughter levels in the near term,” the LMIC said.

Farrowing intentions for June to August were down 1%, and from September to November were down 1.4%, according to the report.

“The decrease in farrowing intentions was slightly larger than pre-report estimates, which were expecting declines less than 1% from a year ago,” the LMIC said.

As for the big picture, the marketing center said the report’s numbers indicate tighter hog supplies going forward.